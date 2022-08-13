Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220814-N-UI066-1057 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Kristopher Williams, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter aboard aircraft Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 14, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and George H.W.Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA)143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronics Attack Squadron (VAW)121, HSM-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chandler Ludke)

