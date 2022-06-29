Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fins-flight [Image 2 of 3]

    Fins-flight

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, taxis for his final A-10 Thunderbolt II flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 29, 2022. Turnham served as commander at DM from June 2020 to June 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7373424
    VIRIN: 220629-F-AL288-1065
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fins-flight [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fini-flight
    Fins-flight
    Fins-flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan
    Fini Flight
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT