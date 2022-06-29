U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, taxis for his final A-10 Thunderbolt II flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 29, 2022. Turnham served as commander at DM from June 2020 to June 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 18:50 Photo ID: 7373424 VIRIN: 220629-F-AL288-1065 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 1.03 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fins-flight [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.