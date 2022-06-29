U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, taxis for his final A-10 Thunderbolt II flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 29, 2022. Turnham served as commander at DM from June 2020 to June 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7373424
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-AL288-1065
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fins-flight [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
