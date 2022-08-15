U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony Gutterridge, a motor transport operator with the 2nd Battalion, 426th Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, trains students on weighing a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) during the Unit Movement Officer (UMO) course at the Wisconsin Military Academy on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2022. The two-week course trains Soldiers to properly weigh and measure equipment, follow equipment tie-down procedures and execute convoy operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7373370
|VIRIN:
|220816-A-RK866-049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Training trucks along [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
