Training trucks along

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, an automated logistical specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 426th Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, trains Soldiers to tie down a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) onto a rail car during the Unit Movement Officer (UMO) course at the Wisconsin Military Academy on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2022. The two-week course trains Soldiers to properly weigh and measure equipment, follow equipment tie-down procedures and execute convoy operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 17:52
    Photo ID: 7373352
    VIRIN: 220816-A-RK866-138
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    train
    Unit Movement Officer Course
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) (LMTV)
    Wisconsin Military Academy
    Fort McCoy

