Training trucks along

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, an automated logistical specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 426th Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, trains Soldiers to tie down a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) onto a rail car during the Unit Movement Officer (UMO) course at the Wisconsin Military Academy on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2022. The two-week course trains Soldiers to properly weigh and measure equipment, follow equipment tie-down procedures and execute convoy operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

