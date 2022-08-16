Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220816-N-YQ181-1169 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) Sailors observe as an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Flight Operations
    Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan

