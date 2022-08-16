Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors pack and prepare parachutes

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors pack and prepare parachutes

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220816-N-UF592-2009 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) Sailors perform checks on an A/P22P-20 parachute aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. Ronald Reagan’s Aviation Parachute Equipment Shop, works to ensure that squadrons are equipped with properly working parachutes in the event of an emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 16:51
    Photo ID: 7373221
    VIRIN: 220816-N-UF592-2009
    Resolution: 5965x3981
    Size: 822.75 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors pack and prepare parachutes [Image 11 of 11], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    CVN 76
    Squadrons
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

