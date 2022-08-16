USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors pack and prepare parachutes

220816-N-UF592-2009 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) Sailors perform checks on an A/P22P-20 parachute aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. Ronald Reagan’s Aviation Parachute Equipment Shop, works to ensure that squadrons are equipped with properly working parachutes in the event of an emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

