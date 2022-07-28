U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Slee, command sergeant major, 85th Support Command, observes training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, July 28, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 15:08
|Photo ID:
|7372888
|VIRIN:
|220728-Z-IX859-1237
|Resolution:
|2550x3570
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pershing Strike 2022 - Pistol Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT