Huntsville Center employees reach out to local Korean community

Moon Hemm, a USACE employee for more than 12 years, tellmembers of the North Alabama Korean Association her personal story of how she chose a career with Huntsville Center during NAKA's celebration of Gwangbokjeol, also known as National Liberation Day in the Republic of South Korea.

