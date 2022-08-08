Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon man presented SF Tab for service after 55 years [Image 2 of 3]

    Oregon man presented SF Tab for service after 55 years

    EAST BOOKINGS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Retired 2nd Lt. John H. Rosen was retroactively presented the Special Forces Tab by the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) command leadership on August 8, 2022 at his home in East Bookings, Oregon. Rosen was presented the tab for his support to 5th and 10th SFG (A) dating back to March 31, 1967. 1st SFG (A) presented Rosen with the retroactive Special Forces Tab, Green Beret and the Brotherhood certificate signifying his membership into the special force’s family. (Courtesy Photo)

