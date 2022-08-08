Retired 2nd Lt. John H. Rosen was retroactively presented the Special Forces Tab by the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) command leadership on August 8, 2022 at his home in East Bookings, Oregon. Rosen was presented the tab for his support to 5th and 10th SFG (A) dating back to March 31, 1967. 1st SFG (A) presented Rosen with the retroactive Special Forces Tab, Green Beret and the Brotherhood certificate signifying his membership into the special force’s family. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 13:34 Photo ID: 7372737 VIRIN: 220808-A-A4204-986 Resolution: 1260x840 Size: 395.27 KB Location: EAST BOOKINGS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon man presented SF Tab for service after 55 years [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.