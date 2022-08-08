F-22 from the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region conducts intercept of a Russian surveillance aircraft

F-22 fighter aircraft from the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense
Command Region conducted an intercept of a Russian surveillance aircraft
operating inside the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, August 8,
2022. The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace at
all times. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7372711
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-XX100-0001
|Resolution:
|479x277
|Size:
|28.08 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
