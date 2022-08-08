Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 from the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region conducts intercept of a Russian surveillance aircraft

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    F-22 fighter aircraft from the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense
    Command Region conducted an intercept of a Russian surveillance aircraft
    operating inside the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, August 8,
    2022. The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace at
    all times. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 13:31
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    TAGS

    F-22
    NORAD
    ANR
    Alaskan NORAD Region

