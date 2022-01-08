Soldiers with 290th Military Police Brigade conduct base security operations training as part of Exercise Pershing Strike 2022 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, August 1, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 11:51
|Photo ID:
|7372423
|VIRIN:
|220801-Z-IX859-1217
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|65.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pershing Strike 2022 - Base Security [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT