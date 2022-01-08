Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pershing Strike 2022 - Base Security [Image 6 of 6]

    Pershing Strike 2022 - Base Security

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot 

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center

    Soldiers with 290th Military Police Brigade conduct base security operations training as part of Exercise Pershing Strike 2022 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, August 1, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 11:51
    Photo ID: 7372423
    VIRIN: 220801-Z-IX859-1217
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 65.84 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pershing Strike 2022 - Base Security [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    Pershing Strike 2022

