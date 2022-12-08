Marine Barracks Washington performs a wonderful evening parade.

Sgt Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, greets Sgt. Cameron Williams, Color Sergeant, Marine Barracks Washington, during a Friday Evening Parade at MBW, Aug 12, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Sgt Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. The guests of honor were Sgt Maj. Alford L. McMichael, 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret) and Sgt Maj. Lewis G. Lee, 13th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

