Marine Barracks Washington performs another wonderful evening parade.

Barracks Marines with Alpha Company, execute “eyes right” during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, Aug 12, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Sgt Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. The guests of honor were Sgt Maj. Alford L. McMichael, 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret) and Sgt Maj. Lewis G. Lee, 13th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

Date Taken: 08.12.2022
Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US