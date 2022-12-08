Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks Washington performs another wonderful evening parade.

    Marine Barracks Washington performs another wonderful evening parade.

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, perform for an audience during a Friday Evening Parade, at MBW, Aug 12, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Sgt Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. The guests of honor were Sgt Maj. Alford L. McMichael, 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret) and Sgt Maj. Lewis G. Lee, 13th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington performs another wonderful evening parade. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th & I
    MBW

