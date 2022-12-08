Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, perform for an audience during a Friday Evening Parade, at MBW, Aug 12, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Sgt Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. The guests of honor were Sgt Maj. Alford L. McMichael, 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret) and Sgt Maj. Lewis G. Lee, 13th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (USMC Ret). (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7372095 VIRIN: 220814-M-DT244-1109 Resolution: 5762x4452 Size: 13.38 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Barracks Washington performs another wonderful evening parade. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.