    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Finnish Leaders Observe Island Seizure Exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    US, Finnish Leaders Observe Island Seizure Exercise

    HANKO, FINLAND

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Merida, center, commanding officer, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), receives a tour of a Finnish U700 landing craft in Hanko, Finland, Aug. 10, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 05:47
    Photo ID: 7371885
    VIRIN: 220810-M-TM809-2136
    Resolution: 6171x4116
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: HANKO, FI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Finnish Leaders Observe Island Seizure Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22MEU
    Finland
    KSGARGMEU
    TF612

