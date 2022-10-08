US, Finnish Leaders Observe Island Seizure Exercise

From left, Finnish Navy Capt. Juha Kilpi, commander, Nyland Brigade, Rear Adm. Jori Harju, commander of the Finnish Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Merida, commanding officer, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), speak while observing an island seizure exercise on Russaro Island, Finland, Aug. 10, 2022. During the exercise, U.S. Marines simulated an opposing force and the Finnish forces were on the offensive. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

