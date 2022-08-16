Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22 [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Michaela Kane, left, and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Veronica Velez, right, apprehend a suspect during an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise to evaluate command and control capabilities, and to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of antiterrorism programs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 02:14
    Photo ID: 7371819
    VIRIN: 220816-N-PL960-2751
    Resolution: 4878x3256
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22
    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22
    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22
    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT