CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Michaela Kane, left, and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Veronica Velez, right, apprehend a suspect during an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise to evaluate command and control capabilities, and to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of antiterrorism programs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

