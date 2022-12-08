36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section keeps Team Andersen mission capable

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrone Brooks, 36th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology specialist, welds pieces of metal together on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 12, 2022. The 36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section performs several types of welding operations to maintain aircraft and support equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

