Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section keeps Team Andersen mission capable [Image 1 of 2]

    36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section keeps Team Andersen mission capable

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrone Brooks, 36th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology specialist, welds pieces of metal together on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 12, 2022. The 36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section is primarily responsible for fighting against the corrosive environment here by maintaining healthy aircraft ground equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7371791
    VIRIN: 220812-F-NI202-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section keeps Team Andersen mission capable [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section keeps Team Andersen mission capable
    36 MXS Aircraft Metals Technology Section keeps Team Andersen mission capable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Guam

    Fabrication

    Andersen AFB

    Maintenance Squadron

    36th Wing

    TAGS

    Guam
    Fabrication
    Andersen AFB
    Maintenance Squadron
    36th Wing
    Aircraft Metals Technology Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT