    Fort McCoy's History Center in historic Commemorative Area [Image 21 of 30]

    Fort McCoy's History Center in historic Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Artifacts are shown at the Fort McCoy, Wis., History Center on Aug. 12, 2022. The History Center is part of the installation’s Commemorative Area. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 22:15
    Photo ID: 7371691
    VIRIN: 220812-A-OK556-934
    Resolution: 4434x2494
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's History Center in historic Commemorative Area [Image 30 of 30], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    History Center

