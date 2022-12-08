Blue Angels Hit Hawaii

U.S. Navy Pilots, The Blue Angels, prepare for an airshow on Marine Corp Base Hawaii, Oahu, Hawaii, August 12, 2022. The airshow displayed several military aircraft for the public. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc Wyatt Moore/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.12.2022
Date Posted: 08.15.2022
by PFC Wyatt Moore