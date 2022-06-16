Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Pacific’s new test lab to deliver agile, government-owned testing solutions [Image 1 of 3]

    NIWC Pacific’s new test lab to deliver agile, government-owned testing solutions

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Photo by Alan Antczak 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    220616-N-YN244-1013 SAN DIEGO (June 16, 2022) Bill Huggins, test and evaluation assistant program manager, left, and Alex Turgano, Enterprise Network Services branch head, initiate the startup of the operating system for the new government owned Naval Enterprise Networks (NEN) Baseline Lab at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. The NEN Baseline Lab achieved full operational capability in June 2022 after six years of planning and development, representing an operational paradigm shift from a contractor-owned and -operated test infrastructure to a fully government-owned structure that enables rapid end-to-end testing in like-live environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Alan Antczak)

    IMAGE INFO

