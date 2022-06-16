NIWC Pacific’s new test lab to deliver agile, government-owned testing solutions

220616-N-YN244-1013 SAN DIEGO (June 16, 2022) Bill Huggins, test and evaluation assistant program manager, left, and Alex Turgano, Enterprise Network Services branch head, initiate the startup of the operating system for the new government owned Naval Enterprise Networks (NEN) Baseline Lab at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. The NEN Baseline Lab achieved full operational capability in June 2022 after six years of planning and development, representing an operational paradigm shift from a contractor-owned and -operated test infrastructure to a fully government-owned structure that enables rapid end-to-end testing in like-live environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Alan Antczak)

