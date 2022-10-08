Northern Lightning: 58th AMU aircraft fuel systems maintainers keep F-35s flying

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jace Christer, an aircraft fuel systems maintainer with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is responsible for diagnosing and repairing fuel system malfunctions, and correcting problems before F-35A Lightning II jets are airborne. Nomads with the 33rd FW traveled to Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, July 29 - Aug. 26, to conduct off-site training to avoid over 60% of seasonal lightning and hurricane delays in Florida. While in Wisconsin, the 33rd FW is also participating in exercise Northern Lightning from Aug. 8-19, a joint training exercise where Nomads are integrating with 4th- and 5th-generation assets from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air National Guard to enhance the Agile Combat Employment concept to build combat-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Christian Corley)

