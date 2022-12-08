Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training [Image 11 of 11]

    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training

    EL MIRAGE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care [TCCC} training at Fightertown Paintball Park in El Mirage, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2022. TCCC is standardized training to equip every Airman with the basic skills to save lives in combat operations. The Airmen worked through various scenarios amidst simulated combat engagement with the goal to deliver care and or evacuation under fire or threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 16:00
    Photo ID: 7371103
    VIRIN: 220812-F-XK427-011
    Resolution: 3670x2445
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: EL MIRAGE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training
    Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Security Forces
    Arizona
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Tyler J. Bolken
    944th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT