Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care [TCCC} training at Fightertown Paintball Park in El Mirage, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2022. TCCC is standardized training to equip every Airman with the basic skills to save lives in combat operations. The Airmen worked through various scenarios amidst simulated combat engagement with the goal to deliver care and or evacuation under fire or threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 16:00 Photo ID: 7371103 VIRIN: 220812-F-XK427-011 Resolution: 3670x2445 Size: 4.6 MB Location: EL MIRAGE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.