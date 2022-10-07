Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Showcase Inherent Flexibility [Image 6 of 6]

    183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Showcase Inherent Flexibility

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Daniel Clifton, first sergeant of the 172nd Maintenance Group, reviews aircraft marshaling procedures with Tech. Sgt. Taylor Wynn, an electrical and environmental specialist with the 172nd Maintenance Group, during a C-17 Globemaster III engine startup at Air Station Barber’s Point, Hawaii, July 11, 2022. Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group, and the 186th Air Refueling Wing recently returned from Hawaii after taking part in training that flexed the skills required to keep the 172nd Airlift Wing’s global mission running smoothly. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:33
    VIRIN: 220711-Z-BT678-204
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    C 17
    Air National Guard
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Aerial Refuel
    Aircraft Maintenance

