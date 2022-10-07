183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Showcase Inherent Flexibility

Airmen with the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, monitor systems during a C-17 Globemaster III engine startup at Air Station Barber’s Point, Hawaii, July 11, 2022. Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group, and the 186th Air Refueling Wing recently returned from Hawaii after taking part in training that flexed the skills required to keep the 172nd Airlift Wing’s global mission running smoothly. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

