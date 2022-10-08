Honduran General Bueso visits IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes General Mario Bueso Caballero, Incoming Chief of Delegation of Honduras to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2022. During the visit, General Bueso attended an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

