    Honduran General Bueso visits IADC [Image 14 of 26]

    Honduran General Bueso visits IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes General Mario Bueso Caballero, Incoming Chief of Delegation of Honduras to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2022. During the visit, General Bueso attended an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 10:58
    Photo ID: 7370406
    VIRIN: 220810-F-VO743-2014
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduran General Bueso visits IADC [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Honduras
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

