    Armed Forces Entertainment NSA Bahrain Comedy Special [Image 1 of 2]

    Armed Forces Entertainment NSA Bahrain Comedy Special

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220814-N-FB203-0029 MANAMA, Bahrain (August 14, 2022) Comedian Steven Briggs performs a stand up set as part of a Armed Forces Entertainemnt event. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 07:38
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, Armed Forces Entertainment NSA Bahrain Comedy Special [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Navy
    MWR

