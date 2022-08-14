2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: The Last Performance of the Weekend!

The U.S. Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, perform flight demonstrations in F/A-18 Super Hornets as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

