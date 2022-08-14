Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: The Last Performance of the Weekend! [Image 15 of 24]

    2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: The Last Performance of the Weekend!

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The U.S. Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, perform flight demonstrations in F/A-18 Super Hornets as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 01:26
    Photo ID: 7369793
    VIRIN: 220814-M-SS016-2439
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: The Last Performance of the Weekend! [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

