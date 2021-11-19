U.S. Staff Sgt. Matthew Henry, a fuels specialist from the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, displays fuel to be tested during Large-Scale Readiness Exercise (LRE) Radiant Arrow, in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, Nov. 19, 2021. Radiant Arrow was designed to test the capabilities and responses of wing personnel to a variety of contested, degraded, operationally limited (CDO) environments utilizing a U.S. European Command-driven scenario supporting core mission essential tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7369420
|VIRIN:
|211119-Z-UY850-1192
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
