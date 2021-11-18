Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Ojeda, a fire protection specialist with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, operates in MOPP 4 chemical warfare gear during Large-Scale Readiness Exercise (LRE) Radiant Arrow, in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, Nov. 18, 2021. Radiant Arrow was designed to test the capabilities and responses of wing personnel to a variety of contested, degraded, operationally limited (CDO) environments utilizing a U.S. European Command-driven scenario supporting core mission essential tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

