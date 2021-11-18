Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022 [Image 5 of 23]

    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Machpherson, a fuels specialist from the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, operates in MOPP 4 chemical warfare gear during Large-Scale Readiness Exercise (LRE) Radiant Arrow, in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, Nov. 18, 2021. Radiant Arrow was designed to test the capabilities and responses of wing personnel to a variety of contested, degraded, operationally limited (CDO) environments utilizing a U.S. European Command-driven scenario supporting core mission essential tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 17:56
    Photo ID: 7369413
    VIRIN: 211118-Z-UY850-1507
    Resolution: 3608x4685
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022
    Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    182nd Airlift Wing
    LRE
    Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Radiant Arrow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT