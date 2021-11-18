U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, operate in MOPP 4 chemical warfare gear during Large-Scale Readiness Exercise (LRE) Radiant Arrow, in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, Nov. 18, 2021. Radiant Arrow was designed to test the capabilities and responses of wing personnel to a variety of contested, degraded, operationally limited (CDO) environments utilizing a U.S. European Command-driven scenario supporting core mission essential tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 17:56
|Photo ID:
|7369412
|VIRIN:
|211118-Z-UY850-1493
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US
This work, Radiant Arrow (LRE), 182nd Airlift Wing, November 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
