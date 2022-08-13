182nd Security Forces Squadron conducts Simunition battlefield training Aug. 13, 2022

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matt Taller, a security forces specialist with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, participates in an exercise called “Shoot, Move, Communicate” over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, on Aug. 13, 2022. This training is part of the Security Forces annual weapons training plan, ensuring Airmen remain proficient in not only marksmanship, but how to move and communicate effectively when engaged with a target. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

