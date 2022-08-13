Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Security Forces Squadron conducts Simunition battlefield training Aug. 13, 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    182nd Security Forces Squadron conducts Simunition battlefield training Aug. 13, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matt Taller, a security forces specialist with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, participates in an exercise called “Shoot, Move, Communicate” over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, on Aug. 13, 2022. This training is part of the Security Forces annual weapons training plan, ensuring Airmen remain proficient in not only marksmanship, but how to move and communicate effectively when engaged with a target. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7369204
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-TJ041-0014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    This work, 182nd Security Forces Squadron conducts Simunition battlefield training Aug. 13, 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS

    Air National Guard
    tactical
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    182nd Airlift Wing
    simunition

