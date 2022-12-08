Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 23 of 24]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr. 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220812-N-BR419-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Sonnier, left, from Zavalla, Texas, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares cargo for transport during a fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the Philippine Sea, Aug 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 10:38
    Photo ID: 7368988
    VIRIN: 220512-N-BR419-1040
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 24.11 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ZAVALLA, TX, US
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    FAS
    USS Rappahannock
    CONAC

