USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

220812-N-BR419-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Sonnier, left, from Zavalla, Texas, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares cargo for transport during a fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the Philippine Sea, Aug 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

