U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

A member of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron takes up a rear guard position during a vehicle mounted patrol training during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2022. HANDAU is an amalgamation, or combination, of parts of the term petraHANan DArat Udara, which translates to air ground defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

