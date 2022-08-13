Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

    SUBANG AIR BASE, SUBANG, MALAYSIA

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron takes up a rear guard position during a vehicle mounted patrol training during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2022. HANDAU is an amalgamation, or combination, of parts of the term petraHANan DArat Udara, which translates to air ground defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    Security Forces
    Integrated Base Defense
    PACANGEL22

