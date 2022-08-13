Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: JTAF Wall of Fire [Image 29 of 32]

    2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: JTAF Wall of Fire

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, poses for a photo with crowd members after a Joint Air-Ground Task Force Demonstration as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7368653
    VIRIN: 220813-M-VH951-1503
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: JTAF Wall of Fire [Image 32 of 32], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH

