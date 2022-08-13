2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: JTAF Wall of Fire

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, interact with crowd members after a Joint Air-Ground Task Force Demonstration as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

