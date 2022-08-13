U.S. Soldier Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller, Deputy State Chaplain of Joint Force Headquarters Michigan, makes jokes about how he injured his right hand after his sermon at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. He says “The spiritual aspect is crucial in real combat” and Northern Strike is an exercise that provides an environment for Soldiers to train how they fight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 16:28 Photo ID: 7368467 VIRIN: 220813-Z-VL138-1011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.56 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Hometown: LEONARD, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller Jokes About His Injured Hand After Religious Service at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.