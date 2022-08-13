U.S. Soldier Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller, Deputy State Chaplain of Joint Force Headquarters Michigan, tells a story of his religious experiences while leading a sermon at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. He says “The spiritual aspect is crucial in real combat” and Northern Strike is an exercise that provides an environment for Soldiers to train how they fight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 16:28 Photo ID: 7368465 VIRIN: 220813-Z-VL138-1009 Resolution: 5736x4009 Size: 3.44 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Hometown: LEONARD, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller Gives a Sermon During Religious Service at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.