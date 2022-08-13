Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller Asks for Prayer Requests During Religious Service at Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Soldier Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller, Deputy State Chaplain of Joint Force Headquarters Michigan, asks for requests to pray about from other Soldiers during a religious service at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. He says “The spiritual aspect is crucial in real combat” and Northern Strike is an exercise that provides an environment for Soldiers to train how they fight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

