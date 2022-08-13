Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Isaiah Pleiman Leads in Song During Religious Service at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 5 of 11]

    Spc. Isaiah Pleiman Leads in Song During Religious Service at Northern Strike 22-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldier Spc. Isaiah Pleiman, 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry Regiment, leads an outdoor religious service in song at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller, Deputy State Chaplain of Joint Force Headquarters Michigan, says “The spiritual aspect is crucial in real combat” and Northern Strike is an exercise that provides an environment for Soldiers to train how they fight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 16:28
    Photo ID: 7368461
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-VL138-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: ANNA, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Isaiah Pleiman Leads in Song During Religious Service at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 22

