Spc. Isaiah Pleiman Leads in Song During Religious Service at Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Soldier Spc. Isaiah Pleiman, 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry Regiment, leads an outdoor religious service in song at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jim Miller, Deputy State Chaplain of Joint Force Headquarters Michigan, says “The spiritual aspect is crucial in real combat” and Northern Strike is an exercise that provides an environment for Soldiers to train how they fight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

