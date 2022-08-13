Participants arrive in Malaysia for Exercise Pacific Angel 2022

Airman 1st Class Thomas Jones, a C-130 loadmaster, guides a lift to the back of a C-130J Super Hercules to unload cargo from the newly-arrived aircraft Aug. 12, 2022 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia. The aircraft arrived to participate in Exercise Pacific Angel, a multilateral humanitarian assistance exercise supporting Allies and partners in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility.
