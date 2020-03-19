Colonel Damien Panajia, U.S. Embassy Kuala Lumpur Air Attache, greets the newly-arrived crew of a C-130J Super Hercules at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2022. The crew arrived to participate in Exercise Pacific Angel, a multilateral humanitarian assistance exercise supporting Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7368294
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-FG744-0182
|Resolution:
|5176x3448
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|KUALA LUMPUR, MY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Participants arrive in Malaysia for Exercise Pacific Angel 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
