    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    03.19.2020

    Photo by Capt. Lauren Woods 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Colonel Damien Panajia, U.S. Embassy Kuala Lumpur Air Attache, greets the newly-arrived crew of a C-130J Super Hercules at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2022. The crew arrived to participate in Exercise Pacific Angel, a multilateral humanitarian assistance exercise supporting Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Participants arrive in Malaysia for Exercise Pacific Angel 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    pacific angel
    pacangel22

