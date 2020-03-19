Colonel Damien Panajia, U.S. Embassy Kuala Lumpur Air Attache, greets the newly-arrived crew of a C-130J Super Hercules at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2022. The crew arrived to participate in Exercise Pacific Angel, a multilateral humanitarian assistance exercise supporting Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 10:39 Photo ID: 7368294 VIRIN: 220812-F-FG744-0182 Resolution: 5176x3448 Size: 4.85 MB Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Participants arrive in Malaysia for Exercise Pacific Angel 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.