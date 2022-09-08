Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220809-N-VM474-1245 BALTIC SEA (Aug 9, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Barchenger, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), retrieves supplies to treat a Finnish Sailor during a medical response team exercise aboard the Finnish multipurpose oil and chemical spill response vessel FNS Louhi (999), Aug 9, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

