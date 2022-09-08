USS Forrest Sherman COMREL in Souda Bay

220809-N-DH616-0002 SOUDA BAY (August 9, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participate in a community relations event where they helped clean up a local beach in port Souda Bay, Crete. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).
